Indiana reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,248 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,248 positive cases on Wednesday. That's the highest number of new cases since May 6, when 1,261 cases were reported.

There have been 768,624 positive cases and 13,564 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 429 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 781 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 46 since Monday.

A total of 5,849,827 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,915,438 first doses and 2,934,389 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been more than 11.18 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.61 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 21 is 13.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 6.5%.

The state health department said 29.9% of ICU beds and 77.5% of ventilators are available.

