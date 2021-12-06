Indiana reports 20 additional COVID-19 deaths, 12,384 positive cases since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths and 12,384 more positive cases since the last update on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 17,137 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,130,719 total positive cases.

A total of 599 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported 13,751 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,467,362.

An additional 20,478 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 15,687,135 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,496 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

27.5% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 49.2% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 23.3% of ICU beds are available.

11.4% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 17.7% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 71.0% of ventilators are available.