Indiana reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths and 962 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 32 more people died with COVID-19 and 962 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 664,446 positive cases and 12,231 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 432 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 692 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decease since Wednesday's report.

There have been more than 8.13 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.13 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 25 is 9.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.4%.

More than half of Indiana's 92 counties are now shaded in blue on the state's advisory map indicating they have had fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate of less than 5% for two consecutive weeks.

The state health department said 32.5% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available.

