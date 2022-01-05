Watch
Indiana reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths and 12,960 new positive cases

Posted at 6:39 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 18:39:10-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 39 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 12,960 people have tested positive.

There have been 18,644 confirmed deaths and 1,299,480 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 652 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,260 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 53 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 10.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 35.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 62.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

IDOH's dashboard says there have been 17,535 COVID-19 reinfections since Sept. 1, 2021. One of those reinfections was Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

There have been more than 16.90 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.79 million individuals with a 26.8% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 29 is 34.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 22.5%.

A total of 8,640,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,646,718 first doses and 3,568,721 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,425,417 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

