Indiana reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,200 positive tests Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 51 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,200 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 16,788 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been XXXX total positive cases.

A total of 581 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 1,886 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,419,807.

An additional 29,895 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 1,080,505 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,764 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

19.4% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 53.9% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 26.6% of ICU beds are available.

6.6% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.8% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 74.6% of ventilators are available.