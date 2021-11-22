Indiana reports 64 additional COVID-19 deaths Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 64 additional COVID-19 deaths and 7,922 more positive cases from the last update on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 16,737 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,077,372 total positive cases.

A total of 579 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 2,941 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,411,058.

1,708 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

18.4% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 56.8% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 24.8% of ICU beds are available.

6.2% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 75.4% of ventilators are available.