Indiana reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 437 positive cases on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 77 additional COVID-19 deaths and 437 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 22,482 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,685,997 total positive cases.

A total of 900 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 936 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,689,953.

An additional 22,482 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 19,113,942 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

559 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

4.7% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 75.3% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 19.9% of ICU beds are available.

1.4% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 16.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 82.2% of ventilators are available.

