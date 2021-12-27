Indianapolis doctors warn about post-Christmas covid surge

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been more than a week since the Omicron Variant reached Indiana, and doctors at Franciscan Health are sounding the alarm and urging the public to get vaccinated now more than ever.

“We are experiencing a surge that’s unlike any other,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Franciscan Health Central Indiana, said. "The numbers are high and the demand for inpatient services is similarly high for non-COVID patients."

Dr. Doehring said that issue along with dealing with staffing issues have made it a very difficult time.

Dr. Doehring telling WRTV that one of the biggest issues is that some patients are having to wait in the emergency department for sometimes days at a time before they can get to an inpatient bed.

“We are also running up against how many isolation rooms do we have and how do we make sure that people who need to be in isolation can get into an isolation room,” he said.

Doctors' latest concern is that cases will rise post-Christmas. Dr. Doehring says the delta and omicron variants are both highly contagious and spread easily.

"There’s certainly a possibility that things could accelerate with so many people be gathering over the holidays, “Dr. Doehring said.

Franciscan Health continues to encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated and get a booster shot when eligible. If you need a list of places to get vaccinated or a booster shot, click here.

