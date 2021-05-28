Indiana's public health order extended to June 30 with some changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed executive orders on Friday extending the public health emergency and making some changes to the current public health order.

Executive Order 21-14 extends the public health emergency through June 30, at which time all current directives in executive orders throughout the pandemic will end.

Executive Order 21-15 adjusts and lifts some requirements beginning June 1.

The changes to the current executive order that will go into effect include:

Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any of these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home, and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Continuing the face-covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Directing Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask-wearing and other protective measures.

Waiving any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid due to HEA 1436.

Marion County's COVID-19 orders remain stricter than the rest of the state. Starting June 7, anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear a mask in the county. Marion County Public Health Dept. director Dr. Virginia Caine also plans to recommend the following capacity limits starting June 7 in Marion County.

Indoor services at bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75% capacity.

