Indiana's public health order extended to June 30 with some changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed executive orders on Friday extending the public health emergency and making some changes to the current public health order.
Executive Order 21-14 extends the public health emergency through June 30, at which time all current directives in executive orders throughout the pandemic will end.
Executive Order 21-15 adjusts and lifts some requirements beginning June 1.
The changes to the current executive order that will go into effect include:
- Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any of these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home, and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.
- Continuing the face-covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30.
- Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.
- Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.
- Directing Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask-wearing and other protective measures.
- Waiving any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid due to HEA 1436.
Marion County's COVID-19 orders remain stricter than the rest of the state. Starting June 7, anyone vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear a mask in the county. Marion County Public Health Dept. director Dr. Virginia Caine also plans to recommend the following capacity limits starting June 7 in Marion County.
Indoor services at bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75% capacity.
- Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment-only, but capacity should allow for six feet between vaccinated clients.
- Entertainment and cultural venues can host up to 75% capacity.
- Religious services and funerals can host 100% capacity.
- Indoor sporting events will be allowed to host 50% capacity.
- Capacity limits on large gatherings will increase from 50 to 500 people.