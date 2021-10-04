Indy Parks will require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

INDIANAPOLIS — People visiting Indy Parks facilities and family centers will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Indy Parks officials added Monday that masks will not be required when visitors are participating in physical fitness activities or sports.

Park staff will continue to sanitize common areas, while park visitors should practice social distancing where appropriate, officials said.

All Indy Parks facilities will be closed Tuesday while employees participate in a staff development conference. All regularly scheduled programs on Tuesday will be canceled, but parks will be open from dawn until dusk.

Facilities will be open during regular hours on Wednesday.