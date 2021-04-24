Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to resume at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be given to people starting Saturday at clinics at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state temporarily paused the use of the single-dose vaccine after reports of six women who suffered extremely rare but severe clotting disorder after getting the shot.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine to be used again on Friday.

People 18 and older can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine online or by calling 211.

A family vaccination day will be held at IMS on April 30 for families with children 16 and older to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a press release. Appointments to receive the second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is given.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through April 30.

“This is our shot to protect thousands more Hoosiers from COVID-19 so that we can all start to return to the lives we lived before the pandemic,” ISDH Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in the release.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and now widely available," IU Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Chirs Weaver said in the press release. "I encourage every eligible Hoosier to get their shot for themselves, their family and our communities. And I can’t think of a better way to welcome the Month of May in Indiana than getting your vaccine this week at the Yard of Bricks.”