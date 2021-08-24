Jonas Brothers to require fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

INDIANAPOLIS — People attending the Jonas Brothers concert next month at Ruoff Music Center will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

A negative test must be taken within 72 hours of the concert on Sept. 9, the band announced Monday ahead of its upcoming tour. Concertgoers who are fully vaccinated should bring either the original vaccination card or a printed copy.

"We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting," a statement on the band's Facebook page said.

Live Nation will begin requiring artists and fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test on Oct. 4.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said.

The entertainment company will also require all of its employees to be vaccinated in order to visit its events, venues, or offices.

Maroon 5, which performed at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 21, and Dead & Company, who will be at the Hamilton County venue Sept. 15, also previously announced a vaccine or negative COVID test requirement for fans at their shows.

WRTV digital real-time editor Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.