Local expert says new Pfizer and Moderna research is promising

INDIANAPOLIS — Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines give protection against COVID-19 for at least six months, according to new research.

Dr. Cole Beeler with Indiana University said the protection could last even longer than that.

“I think this is extremely promising for all those who have been vaccinated knowing they are going to go at least half a year, probably longer, with protection from the virus," Beeler explained.

Beeler said it seems like the vaccine's immunity lasts much longer than immunity of those who have caught COVID-19 naturally.

Pfizer has also shown to be extremely protective in places where there is high variant spread, specifically in South Africa. Beeler said this information is very important.

“That’s extremely promising that the immune system is adjusted by the vaccine can protect people even from these other variants,” Beeler said. “There’s always been this concern in the back of our minds that the vaccine might not work as well in some of these variants, and this is the first real life suggestion that the immune system in all of its different facets is able to protect against the virus maybe when antibody isn’t the only thing around.”