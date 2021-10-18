More than 1 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1 million positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Indiana, according to updated numbers released Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

On Monday, IDOH reported 58 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,822 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 15,771 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,000,163 total positive cases.

A total of 538 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 8,928 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,337,984.

An additional 11,972 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 14,131,535 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,576 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

19.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 52.3% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 27.8% of ICU beds are available.

9.4% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 21.3% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 69.4% of ventilators are available.