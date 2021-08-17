Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

More than 2,700 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths reported Tuesday in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:37:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,726 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,747 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 806,094 total positive cases.

A total of 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported 5,411 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,019,608.

An additional 28,307 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 11,669,757 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,517 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 55 patients from Monday, according to data from IDOH.

18% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 53.4% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 28.6% of ICU beds are available.

5.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 19.7% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 74.5% of ventilators are available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!