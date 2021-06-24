National bus tour promoting COVID-19 vaccines rolls into IMS

SPEEDWAY — Vaccines rolled into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday as part of a national bus tour under the Biden Administration. The goal is to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus by providing access and education.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined IMS President Doug Boles, IndyCar’s Tony Kanaan and IU Health healthcare heroes for a trip around the track and then out to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The bus tour is a part of a national month of action by the Biden Administration to get Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. It officially kicked off last week in South Carolina and is headed to Dayton on Friday.

“The coronavirus is not about political parties. The vaccine is not about political parties. The vaccine is about people’s health ... over 600,000 Americans have lost their life due to COVID-19, millions of other Americans got COVID-19 and they have side effects of it now,” Walsh said.

IU Health tells WRTV around 50 people signed up for the pop-up clinic Thursday and 39 got vaccinated. More than 90,000 people now have gotten vaccinated at IMS. Future pop-up clinics around Central Indiana are in the works through IU Health.