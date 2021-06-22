U.S. labor secretary to visit IMS to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, part of President Joe Biden's administration's efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible, according to the White House.

Walsh will take a ride on the track with healthcare workers and visit a COVID-19 vaccination site at the speedway.

The trip is part of the administration's nationwide effort to reach the millions of Americans not yet vaccinated, highlight the ease of getting the vaccine, encourage people to get vaccinated and mobilize grassroots education and outreach efforts, according to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and other administration officials have made trips to communities across the country, including in South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.