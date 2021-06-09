Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

One IU student could win tuition credit for submitting vaccine verification

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 21:33:49-04

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University is offering incentives to encourage students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and upload their verification cards.

The prizes include a credit for the value of full-time in-state tuition for one student. For faculty and staff members, the grand prize winner will get season tickets for two to the Indianapolis Colts or Indiana Repertory Theatre.

The grand prize winners will be announced on July 2.

From June 7-July 1, 30 winners will be eligible for the following weekly prizes:

Students

  • A student parking permit for the upcoming school year
  • $500 bookstore gift card
  • On-campus dining credit at some campuses

Faculty and staff:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods Pro
  • JBL speaker
  • Yeti cooler

For more information on the prizes, eligibility and fine print, visit IU's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!