Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster now available to Hoosiers aged 12-15

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 years old are now eligible to get a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at least five months after getting their second dose.

The announcement Wednesday evening from the Indiana Department of Health comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the boosters.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration also shortened the time between getting the second shot and booster shot from six to five months to allow certain children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are immunocompromised to get a third primary series dose, according to a press release from IDOH and the CDC.

Anyone who is looking for a booster shot for someone 12 and older can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to look for sites carrying the Pfizer vaccines. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are accepted at some vaccination clinics.