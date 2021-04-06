Tyson to vaccinate employees this week at its Indiana facilities

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyson Foods is offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees at its facilities across Indiana.

At its plants in Corydon, Indianapolis, Logansport and Portland, 1,500 employees are expected to get their free vaccine this week, according to a press release from the company.

Employees are encouraged to get the vaccine but not required to, according to the release.

“We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine and are committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one,” said Donald Brophy, complex manager for Tyson Foods in Logansport, in the release. “We’re focused on educating and encouraging our team members to be vaccinated and will continue to leverage both onsite events and our relationships with local health departments to continue making the vaccine easily accessible.”

Employees who are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or at another site will be compensated up to four hours of regular pay, according to the release.

Additional events are planned this week for Tyson employees at its facilities in other states.