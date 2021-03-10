WATCH: Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to educators

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to educators and school support staff members starting Monday.

The following educators, as defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will be eligible:



Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, childcare center, Head Start programs and Early Start programs

Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers

Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors and couselors

Administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teacher

After President Joe Biden called on teachers to be vaccinated by the end of March, teachers under the age of 50 were able to get their vaccine through the federal pharmacy program, through Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer. Starting Monday, they will be able to register for their vaccine at the state's vaccination sites.

The next group of Hoosiers who will become eligible to get the vaccine is those aged 40-49, Indiana Health Department’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said. An exact date for when they will become eligible hasn't been announced.

The announcements were made during a press conference Wednesday with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials on COVID-19 in Indiana.

You catch watch the press conference below:

