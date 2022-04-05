Watch
Indianapolis News and Headlines

Actions

Crash involving school bus leaves one dead in Porter County

Wheeler School Bus Crasdh.jpg
WRTV / photo provided by Union Volunteer Fire Department
A crash in Porter County involving a school bus left one person dead on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Wheeler School Bus Crasdh.jpg
Wheeler School Bus Crash 2.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 20:04:29-04

WHEELER — A school bus-involved incident in Wheeler, Indiana in Porter County left one person dead Monday morning.

The accident, according to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of 450 N & 650 W.

According to the fire department, upon arrival, they found a school bus and a passenger car in a cornfield just south of the intersection.

Wheeler School Bus Crash 2.jpg
A crash in Porter County left one person dead on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The driver of the bus did not sustain any injuries, however, the driver of the passenger car was found unresponsive, according to the fire department.

A medical helicopter was called for the patient in the passenger car due to the severity of his injuries. The driver of the passenger car passed away before the helicopter could transport them, according to the fire department.

It was not made clear if there were students on the bus at the time of the accident.

There are no additional details about this accident at this time.

TOP STORIES: 'I'm truly devastated': Mother of recovering infant recalls attack by child's grandfather | Missing Lebanon woman found dead, husband preliminarily charged with murder | Another person accuses Indianapolis dealership of odometer fraud | Boone County commissioners confirm mystery development, but state provides no details | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH