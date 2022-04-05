Crash involving school bus leaves one dead in Porter County

WHEELER — A school bus-involved incident in Wheeler, Indiana in Porter County left one person dead Monday morning.

The accident, according to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of 450 N & 650 W.

According to the fire department, upon arrival, they found a school bus and a passenger car in a cornfield just south of the intersection.

WRTV / provided by Union Volunteer Fire Department A crash in Porter County left one person dead on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The driver of the bus did not sustain any injuries, however, the driver of the passenger car was found unresponsive, according to the fire department.

A medical helicopter was called for the patient in the passenger car due to the severity of his injuries. The driver of the passenger car passed away before the helicopter could transport them, according to the fire department.

It was not made clear if there were students on the bus at the time of the accident.

There are no additional details about this accident at this time.