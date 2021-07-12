Abby and Libby remembered at memorial park's 1st softball tournament

DELPHI — It was a very special weekend in Delphi as players took the fields at Abby and Libby Memorial Park to play softball for the first time.

Fifty-one teams played in the U-Triple A softball tournament at the park built in honor of Libby German and Abby Williams, who were killed in Feb. 2017. Both girls planned to play softball in high school. No one has been arrested for their deaths.

Family of the girls said the park is what they envisioned and it took a lot of work to get here. On Sunday, some of Libby and Abby's friends participated in the tournament. They said the girls would have loved the whole project and the weekend of games.

"They would have loved it — just everything about it," Madisyn Dillman said. "Bringing people together. So many softball games happening. People volunteering."

Both Abby and Libby's grandfathers worked the tournament. They said the entire community helped make it happen through donations and volunteering.

Libby German's grandfather, Mike Patty, said he would have loved to have seen his granddaughter play in a tournament like the one at the park.

"She would've loved to have been here and participate in something like this," Patty said. "Unfortunately that didn't happen and is never going to happen. This is in memory and honor of the girls so we'll keep their memory alive here."

The park is still not quite finished and there are a few things left they would like to building. Click here to learn how to donate to the park project.

WRTV photographer Jake Weller contributed to this report.