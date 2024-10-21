Allen's lawyers seek to prohibit testimony of 'enhanced' audio from video found on Libby German's phone

DELPHI — Lawyers for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen want to prohibit testimony on audio from a video found on Libby German's phone.

Richard Allen, 52 is charged with murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in 2017.

The video, taken on Feb.13, 2017, was found on Libby German's phone by investigators the day after the murders.

Early in the investigation, Indiana State Police released the video that showed a suspect, known as "bridge guy" walking along the bridge behind Libby and Abby.

Police also released an audio clip from the same video, in which a man believed to be "bridge guy" is heard saying "Guys” followed by “Down the Hill.”

The defense says the prosecution plans to introduce "video and audio enhancements" of the original video, which will contain audio of a man speaking and alleged audio of the victims, played repeatedly on a loop.

However, the defense argues that the words heard in the clips are difficult to understand.

A motion in limine filed by the defense seeks to prohibit testimony of the enhanced audio.

"Allowing a witness to speculate as to the words and sounds on the recordings would put ideas in the juror's heads that would be confusing and misleading," the defense states.

Further, the defense says the enhanced videos were not used to identify Richard Allen as the suspect and are therefore irrelevant.

The trial is in its third day and will continue on Monday.