Defense plans to appeal judge's order blocking alternative Delphi murder theory

CARROLL COUNTY — Late Monday, the defense representing Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders trial filed a motion announcing their plans to appeal the recent order that blocks them from presenting the Odinism theory in court.

Richard Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the death of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

Last week, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that Allen's defense team of Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin failed to produce admissible evidence demonstrating a nexus between Odinism and the murders.

On Monday, Allen’s attorneys filed a motion alerting the court of their plan to appeal that decision.

According to the motion, the defense says the order denies Allen the right to present a defense.

Depending on the decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals, the scheduled trial start date of Oct. 14 could be delayed.

