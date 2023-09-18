Richard Allen attorneys claim Delphi murders were 'ritualistic' and committed by white nationalist group

DELPHI — The defense attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi in 2017, filed documents on Monday claiming members of a white nationalist group are to blame for the deaths of the girls.

Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi filed the 136 page document which claims Abby and Libby were killed by Odinists.

Odinism, according to the defense, is a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group.

The filings claim two groups of Odinists, one from the Delphi area and one from the Rushville area, were investigated for their involvement in the crimes. However, according to the defense, they were never made aware of these investigations or the documents surrounding it.

According to the defense's filing, investigators found multiple ritualistic symbols at the scene of the crime, including the way Libby's body was positioned. The details in the filing are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

The defense claims the group had motive to kill the girls because one of their parents was dating a person of another race.

Also in their filing, the defense outlines 92 different reasons the murders of Libby and Abby could not have been committed by a singular person.

Among the documents, the defense outlines the lack of leg work done by detectives in looking into one potential suspect who has ties to one or both of the girls and Odinism. The defense claims the man's alibi was not enough reason to deem him clear as a suspect.

Based on the facts presented in their filing, the defense claims that the search warrant served on Allen's property was "defective."

In response, they have requested a Frank's hearing, claiming a detective in the investigation lied to obtain the search warrant at Allen's property. If a Frank's hearing is held and reason to throw out the warrant is found, all items found from that search would no longer be admissible in the investigation.

The defense has also requested the immediate transfer of Allen from the Westville Correctional Facility, claiming that members of the Odinists work within the facility and are threatening his life. In one instance, the defense claims to have seen "In Odin We Trust" patches on prison workers uniforms.

They also claim that Allen had mentioned threats from "Odinites" during one of their interviews and that they had never mentioned their research on Odinism with him before that instance.

The motion comes after the July decision by special judge Fran Gull to not move Allen from Westville Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Breaking: Lawyers for accused Delphi killer Richard Allen file new explosive court documents claiming girls killed by white nationalists involving a ritualistic sacrifice. @wrtv @KaitlynReports pic.twitter.com/7qwfWhjtrK — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) September 18, 2023

You can read the full filing by Richard Allen's attorneys below.

WARNING: The details provided in the document below are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.