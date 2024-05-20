Delphi murders hearings canceled, special judge reviewing motion to disqualify

DELPHI — The hearings scheduled in the Delphi murders case this week have been cancelled.

On Monday, Special Judge Fran Gull canceled the hearings scheduled for May 21-23 in Carroll County due to her need to review the motion to disqualify her from the case.

That motion, filed by defense attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin on May 17, is the second attempt to remove Gull from overseeing the case.

Gull's order on Monday states she needs time to review and make a decision on the 42-page filing.

Richard Allen is charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The trial is currently scheduledfor Oct. 14 - Nov. 15, 2024 in Carroll County.