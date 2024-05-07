Delphi murders trial pushed back to October 2024

ALLEN COUNTY — The jury trial of Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders case has been continued.

In court on Tuesday, May 7, Special Judge Fran Gull decided the jury trial schedule for May 13-31 will now take place in October.

The trial will now take place in Carroll County from October 14 - November 15.

The defense contended that they want a 15-day guarantee to present their side, but were not granted a guarantee.

The pre-trial hearing was confrontational in nature, according to WRTV reporter Kaitlyn Kendall, who was in the court room.

At one point during discussions, Allen's defense attorney Brad Rozzi told Gull "you don't know anything about this case."

Both sides will return to court from May 21-23 in Carroll County to discuss multiple additional motions.

Prior to Allen's motion for a speedy trial, leading to the May dates, the trial was originally scheduled to take place from October 15-31, 2024.

Allen is charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

This is a developing story.