Delphi murders judge denies defense's motion to disqualify

DELPHI — Special Judge Fran Gull has denied the motion to disqualify her from the Delphi murders case.

That motion, filed by defense attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin on May 17, is the second attempt to remove Gull from overseeing the case.

Judge Gull denied the motion and addressed each allegation made by the defense in an order filed on Monday.

Gull will continue to be the judge in the case of Richard Allen.

Richard Allen is charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The trial is currently scheduledfor Oct. 14 - Nov. 15, 2024 in Carroll County.