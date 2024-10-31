Delphi Murders Trial: Day 12 | Jury hears jail phone calls from Richard Allen

DELPHI — The double murder trial of Richard Allen resumed in the Carroll County Courthouse Thursday morning with more evidence presented by the prosecution. Allen is charged with the murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German in February 2017.

The jury heard eight recorded phone conversations involving Allen. All were entered as state's evidence. The conversations range from November of 2022 to April of 2023 and happened as Allen was being held at the West Hill Correctional Facility. The prosecuting attorney outlined that Allen was making incriminating statements during those calls. Jurors heard Allen tell his wife Kathy that he killed Williams and German. Kathy would tell him, "No, you didn't it. You're not well. You didn't do those things."

In other telephone conversations, Allen was also heard saying he thought he did it (committed the murders of the girls,) but he also felt like he was losing his mind. He also expressed thoughts of killing himself.

Several of the phone calls were to Allen's mother Janice. He didn't talk specifically about the murders, but he did talk about he feels the system was killing him, and told them he was "losing his mind." He stressed to them that he would never do what he was accused of doing and that he felt mentally tortured.

Jurors also heard from state witness Brian Harshman. He is the Master Trooper in charge of analyzing more than 700 recorded phone calls where Allen was on the phone. Thursday morning, he testified that in his estimation, the voice of the man known as "Bridge Guy" is that of Richard Allen.