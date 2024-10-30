Delphi Murders Trial: Day 11 | Prison psychologist says Allen made multiple confessions

DELPHI — Day 11 of the Delphi Murders Trial began with the state of Indinaa calling Dr. Monica Wala. She was the lead psychologist at Westville Correctional Facility and cared for Richard Allen while he was in jail.

Allen faces multiple counts of murder from the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Wala said during her visits with Allen, she took notes on a pad and then transferred those notes into an electronic database.

Wala began seeing Allen as a patient in November 2022. She said since Allen was on suicide watch, she visited him daily. Allen remained on suicide watch until December 2022. He was placed back on suicide watch in April 2023.

Wala testified she didn't believe Allen was at the level of imminent harm until things "took a turn" in April 2023.

She said she advised Allen not to talk about the case, but at some point began receiving confessions from Allen regarding the killings of Williams and German.

Wala would visit Allen at his cell door in a cubical at the jail.

She shared some of the notes she took regarding Allen's confessions with her.

She wrote that Allen said:

-"I committed these murders on my own."

-"I made sure they were dead so they didn't suffer."

She also said Allen indicated that his intentions toward the girls were sexual, that he believed the girls were 18 or 19 years old, but that they could have been as young as eleven.

She wrote that Allen confessed that he:

-Was selfish, a coward, and took their [Abby and Libby's] lives to save his own

-Wanted to apologize to the victim's families

-Wanted to go back and change his actions

-Thought a problem began when he was a child

-Experimented by molesting his sister

-Became an alcoholic and had help from his wife Kathy

-Talked about belief in God and hoped others found God before they die

-Wanted to give a Bible to Abby's and Libby's families or someone he thought needed help

-Was glad he didn't kill himself so he could see his family

Wala said Allen's religion often was a focus of their meetings. She observed that Allen slept with a Bible, asked for a chaplain, read his Bible, talked about God, and expressed concern for Wala's faith.

Wala's observation on Allen's mental status varied. She said Allen's emotions were up and down. She said sometimes he would go off on a tangent, but she did not believe he was having hallucinations. She said Allen entered Westville Correctional Facility with depression and anxiety, but felt that had "improved."

Throughout Wala's testimony of these conditions, jurors were taking notes. Wala testified about her reports of visits with Allen's from multiple days.

5/2/2023

She said Allen often would repeat himself. He made statements about the murders saying, "I killed Abby and Libby. I will kill anyone. I will wipe out everybody." He also talked about World War III. Wala said Allen said was going to kill himself by jumping off the sink in his cell. He made comments like, "I killed myself by killing my entire family and best friend."

Yet later he told the doctor, "I won't kill myself, I'm too much of a coward."

Wala discussed Allen's behavior with her patient. She told the jury that Allen said he knew it didn't make sense to eat his own feces.

Wala said Allen didn't present as being psychotic. However, he was inconsistent in her estimation, and she believed he was "sane."

She also monitored Allen for situational psychosis. She said it would last about a month and then he would return to normal. She gave Allen games to occupy his mind and upgraded him to a constant suicide watch.

Wala mentioned how Allen broke his tablet and was given a new one more quickly "than other inmates." Usually if inmates break a tablet, it can take months to get another one due to the high demand. She said Allen was also given a TV by the warden.

5/3/2023

On Wala's visit the next day, she began an examination for situational psychosis. She said it takes time to diagnose. She noted Allen had disorganized speech and disorganized behavior. She also noted more of what she called confessions from Allen.

According to Wala's testimony that day, Allen confessed he saw the girls on the trails, followed them across the bridge, and mentioned doing something with his gun, which she said is how the cartridge could've gotten there.

Wala claims Allen then said he ordered the girls down the hill, across the creek, wanted to sexually assault them but didn't, cut their necks, made sure they were dead, covered bodies with branches, stayed off the trails to leave and not be seen, then continued to live his life normally ever since.

Wala believed Allen appeared to be normal during the time of confession and showed signs of being relieved after his statement.

5/5/2023

Wala said she evaluated Allen for suicide risk every six months. Her goal was to "keep Allen safe." She then revised his suicide watch from constant to close.

5/9/2023

Allen allegedly told Wala he wanted to "just sign my confession."

Wala advised he needed to speak with his attorneys. Allen then said he wanted to snap his neck and kill himself.

5/10/2023

Wala testified that Allen spoke with his wife Kathy on the phone during this visit. He wanted Wala present so his wife could "understand" his confession. Wala said when Allen told Kathy "I killed Abby and Libby" she hung up.

"She doesn't believe me," Allen said a the time. "I didn't do everything I said, but I did kill Abby and Libby."

Wala noted that during this conversation, Allen showed no signs of psychosis and seemed to be calm.

5/11/2023

Wala said that Allen wanted closure for himself and wanted to apologize to the girls' families.

9/2/2023

Allen told Wala he wanted to go to heaven, that he was afraid of dying, but felt like he was dying.

She noted Allen told her he "didn't know if he was going to heaven, was scared he wouldn't get to say goodbye, and felt he was a burden to his family."

