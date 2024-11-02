Delphi Murders Trial: Day 14 | Jurors react to videos of Allen in prison

DELPHI — Saturday marked day 14 in the Delphi Murders trial at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. Suspect Richard Allen faces multiple counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge.

The day began with ruling on whether camcorder videos of Allen in Westville Correctional Facility would be played in court. The state objected due to the explicit nature of the videos. The defense requested that the videos only be played for the jurors for “dignity of multiple people involved.”

Judge Fran Gull ultimately ruled the videos would be admitted, despite objections from the state.

The defense called Max Baker to the stand again. On Friday, Baker testified that he curated the video taken of Allen while the defendant was in prison.

The videos were dated between April and May of 2023. Some videos "contain nudity," according to defense lawyer Brad Rozzi.

They were played without sound. No one in the audience, including defendant Allen, could see.

The defense played ten videos to the jury. The videos got progressively longer. Video #7, was nearly 30 minutes long.

As they played, the jurors were taking notes. Many of them looked tense and uncomfortable. Some stared in disgust.

The last video was 52 minutes long. Jurors cringed. Defense attorney Jennifer Auger was observed with her mouth open, staring in horror.

The contents of the videos were unclear to the media and the audience, as the TV faced away from them.

It was noted that Allen's wife, Kathy Allen, was not present in court today. Suspicion is that she wouldn't want to see the videos.

The court took a short break at 10:46 a.m.

