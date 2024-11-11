Delphi Murders Trial | Jury reaches verdict

DELPHI — WRTV has learned the jury has reached a verdict in the Delphi Murders Trial.

Reporter Kaitlyn Kendall will be inside the Carroll County Courthouse to listen to the verdict. However, no phones or cameras are allowed inside the courtroom.

A crowd is gathered outside of the courthouse to find out if Richard Allen was found guilty or not guilty of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

The jury heard testimony from both the prosecution and the defense for almost three weeks. The prosecution said Allen was the killer, and the infamous "Bridge Guy" that was identified early in the investigation. The defense said there is a lack of substantial evidence.

Jurors deliberated for over 14 hours over a span of four days.

WRTV will report as soon as the verdict is announced.