Delphi Murders Trial moved up to May 2024

Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 11, 2024
DELPHI — On Monday, Special Judge Fran Gull issued an order moving the trial of Richard Allen ahead to May 2024.

Originally set for October 2024, the trial will now take place from May 13-31, 2024.

The order from Gull comes after a motion was filed by Allen on March 6 asking for the speedy trial.

Allen is charged with two counts of Murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Before the trial starts, Allen is due in court in Allen County on March 18 for a hearing.

