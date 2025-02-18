Judge denies motion to overturn Richard Allen's conviction in Delphi Murders case

DELPHI — Special Judge Fran Gull has recently denied motions from Richard Allen's attorneys aimed at overturning his conviction in the Delphi murders case. The rulings were filed on February 18.

Allen, who was convicted of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi in 2017, saw his defense team submit a Verified Motion to Correct Error on January 20. This motion sought to amend previous judgments, citing a number of alleged issues, including illegal safekeeping proceedings, false testimony related to the timeline and evidence, an alleged confession by another individual, and concerns about the forensic handling of cellphone evidence.

PREVIOUS | Defense cites legal missteps in bid to overturn Richard Allen's convictions| Prosecution opposes Richard Allen’s Motion to Correct Errors in Delphi case

In addition to this motion, the defense also filed a second Verified Motion to Strike the State’s Response on February 14, following the prosecution's objection to their initial motion.

Judge Gull denied both of these requests without a hearing. Additionally, she rejected a separate Motion to Correct Abstract of Judgment, which was also filed on January 20.