Judge denies motion to throw out key evidence in Delphi Murders case

DELPHI — On Tuesday, Special Judge Frances Gull ruled to deny a motion to throw out key evidence in the Delphi Murders case.
Attorney's for Richard Allen, who is charged with murdering Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017, previously requested a Franks Hearing, to dismiss evidence.
According to the attorney's, evidence that was found during a a search warrant of Allen's home in October 2022, was unlawfully obtained.
Allen's lawyers argued that the sheriff obtained the search warrant by lying to a Carroll County judge.
The Frank's hearing request was to explain why this evidence should be thrown out.
On Tuesday, special judge Frances Gull denied their request for a hearing ruling that the sheriff obtained the search warrant by reasonable belief that evidence of the murders would be found in Allen's home.
This was the defendant's third request for a Frank's hearing.
Gull has set a status hearing for Aug. 23.