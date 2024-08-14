Judge denies motion to throw out key evidence in Delphi Murders case

DELPHI — On Tuesday, Special Judge Frances Gull ruled to deny a motion to throw out key evidence in the Delphi Murders case.

Attorney's for Richard Allen, who is charged with murdering Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017, previously requested a Franks Hearing, to dismiss evidence.

According to the attorney's, evidence that was found during a a search warrant of Allen's home in October 2022, was unlawfully obtained.

Allen's lawyers argued that the sheriff obtained the search warrant by lying to a Carroll County judge.

The Frank's hearing request was to explain why this evidence should be thrown out.

On Tuesday, special judge Frances Gull denied their request for a hearing ruling that the sheriff obtained the search warrant by reasonable belief that evidence of the murders would be found in Allen's home.

This was the defendant's third request for a Frank's hearing.

Gull has set a status hearing for Aug. 23.