Judge orders defense can't argue their Odinism claim during Delphi Murders trial

CARROLL COUNTY — The defense attorneys representing Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders trial will be unable to use a key piece of their argument in clearing Allen's name of wrongdoing in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that Allen's defense team of Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin failed to produce admissible evidence demonstrating a nexus between Odinism and the murders.

Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Williams and German.

In the order, Gull states the court will not permit the evidence submitted by the defense that state the murders were committed by a third-party.

The defense, since Sept. 2023 has claimed the crimes to have been committed in a ritualistic manner by a group of Odinists — a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group.

Gull says the argument by the defense is "greatly outweighed by confusion of the issues and its potential to mislead the jury."

In her order, Gull says that if the defense is able to provide proof during the trial, she would allow the topic to be discussed, but as of her current order they have not done so.

