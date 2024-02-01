Judge set to hear arguments for additional charges against Richard Allen in Delphi Murders case

DELPHI — The judge overseeing the Delphi murders case has set a hearing date to consider the court to allow more charges to be brought against Richard Allen.

Special Judge Frances Gull will hold the hearing on Monday, Feb. 12 in Fort Wayne.

According to court records, prosecutors asked to amend the charges of murder brought against Allen in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The filing asks for the court to allow two additional charges of murder while kidnapping and two charges of kidnapping be brought against Allen.

Allen was charged with two counts of murder for the February 2017 deaths of Abby and Libby. Those initial charges were filed in 2022.

Abby and Libby were found in a wooded area of Delphi near the Monon High Bridge.

During the hearing, Special Judge Gull was also hear arguments related to the prosecutor’s request for Allen’s recently reinstated defense attorneys, Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, to be held in contempt of court.

Allen’s trial is set to begin in October.