Prosecutor asks judge to ban certain words from Delphi murders trial

DELPHI — This week the prosecuting team in Carroll County filed a motion asking Special Judge Fran Gull to ban certain words from the trial of Richard Allen.

Allen is charged with murder in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

The request, a Motion to Limine, requests Gull to ban terms like "Odinsim", "cult", and "ritualistic killing" along with names mentioned in prior court documents tied to Odinism.

The requests states the use of those words by the defense could mislead the jury and create confusion.

In September 2023, Allen's defense team claimed people with ties to Odinism were cleared of committing the crime without reason.

The defense claimed the group had motive to kill the girls because one of their parents was dating a person of another race.

The trial of Richard Allen is set to begin with jury selection on May 13 in Allen County.