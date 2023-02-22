Prosecutor's reason for sealing Delphi documents unveiled after recent motion

DELPHI – Early in the case against Richard Allen, the state requested that documents be sealed from public viewing to protect evidence.

Now, after a court order granting previously sealed documents be released, we are gaining a look at the reasons why the state requested files to be sealed.

Previously, judge Fran Gull unsealed the probable cause affidavit which gave light to the reasons for the arrest and charges against Richard Allen for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

In those documents we learned an unspent bullet found at the scene matched a gun that was owned by Allen.

Cass County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland initially asked for the documents to be sealed to protect the evidence in the high-profile case.

According to the petition filed by McLeland, he wanted to court documents to be sealed for the following reasons.

That the public interest will be secured by the sealing of the record; That dissemination of the information contained in the record will create a serious and imminent danger to the public interest; That any prejudicial effect created by dissemination of the information cannot be avoided by any reasonable method other than sealing of the record; That there is a substantial probability that sealing of the record will be effective in protecting the public interest against the perceived danger; That the public interest will be substantially served by prohibiting access for the reason that the release of the information might damage an ongoing murder investigation; or; That access or dissemination of the Court Record will create a significant risk of substantial harm to the requestor, other persons, or the general public.

Now, Allen’s case is scheduled to return to court June 15 and possibly June 16 for a bond hearing and further scheduling matters.