Special judge releases redacted Delphi docs charging Richard Allen

DELPHI — The special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has moved to make court documents in the case available to the public.

Special Judge Fran Gull has agreed to release a redacted version of the original documents upon a request by Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

It comes after Special Judge Fran Gull heard from Allen's attorneys and McLeland as to whether the documents should remain sealed, per a request by McLeland.

A Tuesday court order states that McLeland's request to prohibit public access to the documents is "moot, and therefore, denied."

The documents can be viewed here:

Earlier, attorneys for Allen filed a request to have the trial moved outside Carroll county, arguing that doing so would reduce the likelihood of jury bias.

