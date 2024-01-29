Reinstated Richard Allen attorneys request disqualification of special judge

DELPHI — Less than two weeks after the Indianapolis Supreme Court ruled to reinstate attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin to represent Richard Allen, the attorneys are again calling on the court to remove Special Judge Fran Gull from the case.

The attorneys filed a motion to disqualify Gull on Monday, again less than two weeks after the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Gull would continue to preside over the case.

In the new filings, Baldwin and Rozzi argue Gull interfered with attorney-client relationship by removing them from the case in November.

The affidavit filed includes arguments that Gull has shown prejudice and favoritism toward the Carroll County prosecuting team as opposed to Richard Allen and his attorneys.

In total, the affidavit filed by Allen's team mentions 19 reasons for Gull to be recused or disqualified from the case.

In other motions filed Monday, the state responded to a previous defense request to transfer Allen from Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County. The response states both Adams County Jail and Allen County Jail are unable to fulfill the request.