Request filed to allow additional charges against Richard Allen in Delphi Murders case

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, prosecutors in Carroll County filed a request to the court to allow for more charges to be brought against Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders case.

According to court records, prosecutors asked to amend the charges of murder brought against Allen in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The filing asks for the court to allow two additional charges of murder while kidnapping and two charges of kidnapping be brought against Allen.

Allen was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Abby and Libby in 2022.

Abby and Libby were found in a wooded area of Delphi near the Monon High Bridge in February 2017.

These filings come on the day the Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments about the future of the case for past defense attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, as well as Special Judge Fran Gull.

Read the full motion filed Thursday below.