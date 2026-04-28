Richard Allen defense files new appeal response, seeks oral arguments

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen's attorneys submitted a new filing in the Court of Appeals on Tuesday and requested an oral argument as they continue their effort to overturn his conviction in the Delphi murders case.

The filing responds to the state's arguments and reiterates claims presented in Allen's 113-page December appeal. His legal team makes three main arguments:

Evidence was obtained through an unconstitutional search

His confessions were coerced during prolonged solitary confinement

He was denied the right to present a full defense at trial

Alongside the response, attorneys filed a motion requesting oral argument. They say the case involves complex legal issues that should be presented to a judge.

The motion notes that the case includes 22 volumes of trial transcripts and 15 volumes of electronic exhibits.

The filing also raises what attorneys call "an issue of first impression." They question whether statements made during psychosis caused by prolonged solitary confinement can be considered voluntary.

The Court of Appeals will decide whether to grant an oral argument. It will ultimately rule on Allen's appeal.

Allen was convicted in November 2024 of murdering Libby German and Abigail Williams in Delphi in February 2017. He was sentenced to 130 years in prison.