Richard Allen faces life sentence Friday for 2017 murders of two teenage girls in Delphi

DELPHI — Richard Allen will be sentenced Friday morning for the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. He faces between 90 and 130 years in prison.

The court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse.

Allen was found guilty of the murders of the two girls by a jury on November 11. He was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felony murder.

Williams, 13, and German, 14, disappeared on the afternoon of February 13, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, IN. Their bodies were found the next day not far from the bridge.

The state and the defense will both present evidence supporting the sentence they'd like Judge Frances Gull to impose. The court is expected to hear from Abby and Libby's family.

WATCH | Delphi reacts to guilty verdict in trial of Richard Allen

Lawyers for Richard Allen said they are now preparing for the appellate process as Allen maintains his innocence.

"Richard Allen maintains his innocence and is hopeful that the appellate process will provide him with an opportunity to present a full defense at a second trial," they said in a memorandum filing.

Allen's lawyers have 30 days from his sentencing to file an appeal.