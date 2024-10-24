Richard Allen's defense seeks testimony from former Carroll County prosecutor

DELPHI — The defense for Richard Allen want the formal Carroll County Prosecutor to testify in the Delphi Murders Trial.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

Former prosecutor Robert Ives stepped down on Dec. 13, 2017.

On Oct. 22, the defense filed a subpoena for him to testify in court.

Ives has filed a motion to quash the subpoena. According to the motion, Ives states that any information that he has would be considered "work product" and not discoverable.

Ives states that he is not a "fact witness" and any information he has would be "purely speculative, irrelevant, and inadmissible."

Ives is requesting the court qaush the subpoena or at the very least require the defense to demonstrate the relevancy of his testimony.

The trial for Richard Allen will enter its sixth day of testimony at the Carroll County courthouse on Thursday.

