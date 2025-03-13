Richard Allen’s defense team files appeal in Delphi murders case

DELPHI — Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man who was found guilty of murdering Delphi teens Abby Williams and Libby German, have filed to appeal his conviction.

Allen was found guilty of murdering the girls on February 13, 2017. Following his conviction in December, he was sentenced to 130 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by Indiana law.

This comes a little over a month after Allen’s attorneys submitted a motion to correct errors. The motion details four alleged legal missteps that the defense feels are significant enough to warrant an overturning of the jury's verdict.

WRTV’s Kaitlyn Kendall spoke to Allen’s defense team, and they expressed frustration over the trial's proceedings and their belief that the girls' killer — or killers — remains free.

Defense attorneys Jennifer Auger and Andrew Baldwin believe crucial third-party evidence, which they argue could exonerate Allen, was excluded from the trial. Judge Fran Gull ruled there was no link between the suspects the defense wanted to bring to the jury's attention.

"This jury wanted to convict someone," Auger argued. "They feel that that's their job. And with no one else to point the finger to, I believe that had our third-party evidence come out, this would have ended differently."

The appeal was filed on Tuesday, March 11.

