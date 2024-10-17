Delphi murders trial judge to hear evidence on Odinism without jury present; Trial to start Friday

CARROLL COUNTY — On Wednesday, Judge Fran Gull issued a ruling that will allow the defense to offer evidence about their theory about possible third-party suspects, and connections between the murders and Odinism.

As part of the ruling, the defense team’s evidence about those theories will be presented in front of Judge Gull, but the jury will not be present. This will allow the defense’s arguments to be included in the court record if the case is eventually heard by an appeals court.

Richard Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in connection to the death of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

The Odinism theory suggests members of a white nationalist group are to blame for the deaths of the girls.

Judge Gull previously ruled that the defense, attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, could not present the theory because they failed to produce admissible evidence linking Odinism and the murders.

On Thursday, Judge Gull ruled admissions of guilt by Allen will be used in court, but opinions as to if he was being truthful in the confessions will not be discussed during the trial.

Jurors were sworn in on Thursday morning in Allen County. The jury is made up of eight women and four men. There will be four alternates, two men and two women, who will also be in the courtroom every day of the trial.

Jurors have been sequestered and brought to Caroll County where the trial begins Friday at 9 a.m. They will meet on holidays, including Election Day and Halloween, and on Saturdays as well.

A total of 30 seats will be available to the public each day on a first-come first-serve basis.