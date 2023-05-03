Richard Allen's former employer, former prison housing facility subpoenaed is Delphi case

DELPHI — As background work continues ahead of the murder trial of Richard Allen, two new subpoenas were filed this week — one for his former employer and one for his former prison housing facility.

Allen is currently charged with two counts of murder stemming from the 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Following his arrest in 2022, WRTV Investigates discovered Allen's work history included time spent with the CVS Pharmacy in Delphi as a pharmacy technician.

Now, CVS has been subpoenaed in his murder trial.

The subpoena lists the CVS records department and asks for records to be turned over within 30 days, though the exact records requested are not publicly available.

Following his arrest, a CVS spokesperson shared the following statement with WRTV

"As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families. We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can."

Also subpoenaed this week was the Westville Correctional Facility.

After being placed in the Westville correctional facility, for safety, Allen and his attorneys filed on April 5 to have him removed from the facility due to poor conditions.

In the emergency order, the attorneys claim Allen had been sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor inside of a cell that is "no larger than that of a dog kennel." They say he is given "little, if any" recreation time outside of what they call "cold, concrete and metal quarters."

The motion claimed that Allen is only allowed to shower one to two times per week and is often forced to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days.

They also argued that his isolation has made him unable to visit his wife or other family members and that he's only allowed to make calls to family members through a tablet, which is monitored by prison officials.

Judge Fran Gull approved the emergency motion allowing Allen to move jails.

Now, the facility in Westville in being asked to hand over