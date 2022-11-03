Delphi suspect being moved to state's custody for safety due to 'public's bloodlust' for info

DELPHI — The man charged in the murders of Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams is being transferred into the state's custody for safety reasons.

A motion was filled Thursday by Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby requesting to transfer Richard Matthew Allen from their custody to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for "safekeeping", according to online court records.

Judge Benjamin A. Diener approved the order the same day, stating in his motion that the court finds Allen "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others."

The order goes on to state:

"The public's blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous. ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS administering this action do not feel safe and are not protected."

It is unclear when the transfer will take place or where Allen will be relocated to.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.